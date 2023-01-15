On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer gave high praise to Chris Jericho and discussed why he thinks the former World Heavyweight Champion is a great leader.

“I have so much time for Chris Jericho. What a great leader he is. You know how I know he’s a great leader? He did the job to Action Andretti. Did the job to Ricky Starks. That’s a great leader. I’ll show you how you can lose and still keep your heat.”

Jericho’s most recent victory came when he defeated Tomohiro Ishii on the AEW Dynamite show on November 23.

Transcript from Fightful.