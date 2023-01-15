Bully Ray believes he has the solution for what to do in the big main event of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray stated that Cody Rhodes should be booked against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event on the basis that it could be built as a family vs. family feud.

“We have the Rhodes family versus the Anoa’i family. Now Cody comes back at the Rumble and goes on to win the Rumble, you have three-and-a-half months of solid storytelling around that. I don’t think you can wait until WrestleMania next year.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda