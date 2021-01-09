Not only has pro wrestling started to use more jump cuts into their matches, but WWE is notorious for doing so despite the backlash that they receive from fans.

It turns out that Jack Evans doesn’t like this tactic and wishes AEW would stop jump cuts altogether.

He made his feelings known in response to a video that he saw on Twitter which used a jump cut. He wrote the following:

“Pro wrestling world, we need to talk about the jump cuts. They wrecked hollywood action movies, and need to be banished from wrestling STAT. No more camera switches in the middle of moves.”