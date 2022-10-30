AEW superstars Britt Baker and Orange Cassidy were in attendance for today’s NFL game from Wembley Stadium in London, which saw the Tony Khan-owned Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Denver Broncos. Baker, a known Steelers fan, tweeted a photo of herself next to the All-Atlantic champion. Check it out below.

Daddy Magic Matt Menard from the Jericho Appreciation Society took to Twitter to comment on his last week in AEW. Menard writes, “On Wednesday night I got to commentate with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight, got to manage my childhood idol Chris Jericho, Friday I wrestled the world champion on national television and Saturday came home to my beautiful wife and son. What a life. Very fortunate.”