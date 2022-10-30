AEW superstars Britt Baker and Orange Cassidy were in attendance for today’s NFL game from Wembley Stadium in London, which saw the Tony Khan-owned Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Denver Broncos. Baker, a known Steelers fan, tweeted a photo of herself next to the All-Atlantic champion. Check it out below.
🏟️🦷🍊🏈🐆 #NFLLondon pic.twitter.com/dpl5NAp7Ny
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 30, 2022
Daddy Magic Matt Menard from the Jericho Appreciation Society took to Twitter to comment on his last week in AEW. Menard writes, “On Wednesday night I got to commentate with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight, got to manage my childhood idol Chris Jericho, Friday I wrestled the world champion on national television and Saturday came home to my beautiful wife and son. What a life. Very fortunate.”
On Wednesday night I got to commentate with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight, got to manage my childhood idol Chris Jericho, Friday I wrestled the world champion on national television and Saturday came home to my beautiful wife and son. What a life. Very fortunate. #aew
— Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) October 29, 2022