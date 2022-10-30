WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the infamous brawl he got into with six marines back in 1995, a night that saw the Heartbreak Kid get sent back to the hospital. Check out his thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the night he was beaten up by six Marines:

“I know as much as what I’ve known back then because I was all hammered and then I woke up in the hospital.”

On Sean Waltman’s version of that night:

“I don’t know how accurate that is because we were all not in the best shape. I’m sure I was being obnoxious, but I have no recollection of any of that.”

How he had blacked out prior to the incident:

“The last thing I can remember is dropping my coat off at the coat check. Then I’m waking up in the hospital. Unfortunately, I was in that position a lot of times. I would wake up in an emergency room and go get three or four more hours of sleep, go to the gym, go wrestle. I was very functioning.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)