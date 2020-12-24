AEW has announced two new matchups for the January 6th New Year’s Smash special (night two) on TNT, which will also feature a special appearance from hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.

-Darby Allin will be putting the TNT title on the line against The Machine Brian Cage. The bout was announced by Taz, who confronted Sting and Allin on tonight’s Holiday Bash.

-FTR challenged Jurassic Express following their victory on tonight’s show as well.

