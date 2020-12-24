New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release officially confirming that KENTA will be putting his right-to-challenge briefcase on the line against Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at the IWGP United States championship, which is currently held by AEW superstar Jon Moxley.

Kojima challenged KENTA earlier this morning’s Road To The Tokyo Dome event shortly after NJPW revealed that KENTA’s original opponent, Juice Robinson, would be missing the show with an injury. Check out the full press release below.