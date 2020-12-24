New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release officially confirming that KENTA will be putting his right-to-challenge briefcase on the line against Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at the IWGP United States championship, which is currently held by AEW superstar Jon Moxley.
Kojima challenged KENTA earlier this morning’s Road To The Tokyo Dome event shortly after NJPW revealed that KENTA’s original opponent, Juice Robinson, would be missing the show with an injury. Check out the full press release below.
After issuing a challenge in Korakuen Hall, December 23 saw Juice Robinson vs KENTA made official for January 4 2021, with the IWGP US Right to Challenge briefcase at stake. Unfortunately, hours after the announcement, it was learned that Robinson had sustained a fractured left orbital bone and would not be able to compete.
Stepping up in his place will be Satoshi Kojima. Saying to KENTA at Korakuen Hall that ‘this aging 50 year old can still go like hell’, Kojima struck with a Koji Cutter to KENTA on December 23, throwing his hat into the US briefcase ring. Could Satoshi Kojima shock KENTA in the Tokyo Dome January 4? Find out live and in English on NJPW World or FITE!