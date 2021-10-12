Special episodes of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” and Dark are airing this week and next week in place of the weekly AEW Dynamite episode.

As noted, there will be no AEW Dynamite episode airing this Wednesday or next Wednesday as both shows will air as Saturday Night Dynamite episodes. AEW has since announced that a special episode of Elevation will air this Wednesday at 8pm ET via YouTube, and a special episode of Dark will air next Wednesday at 8pm ET via YouTube.

The special episodes will feature replays of previous matches suggested by fans. AEW is asking fans to tweet their favorite Elevation and Dark matches for potential inclusion in the two special episodes.

