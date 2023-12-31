As noted, the AEW Vice President of Live Events and Touring is parting ways with the company at the end of this year.

Rafael Morffi took to social media to thank Tony Khan and AEW for his time with the company before he gets ready to leave for her next job.

“Thank you Tony Khan [and] AEW talent, staff,” he wrote via X on Sunday. “I’ll forever remember my time at #AEW fondly. 2024 will be the start of a new era in my professional career.”

Morffi continued, “Been blessed with a wonderful opportunity. Excited to start this new journey [and] challenge soon. Happy New Year-stay safe [and] sound!”

The longtime AEW executive will move on to his new gig in January, which sees him working as a top executive for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.