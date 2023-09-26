A big update for the future of AEW.

According to Andrew Zarian on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW will calling the MAX (fka HBO Max) its digital home starting in 2024. Zarian reports that there is a possibility that a December 2023 pay-per-view could potentially be the first thing AEW broadcasts on MAX but that has yet to be confirmed. He also notes that he is uncertain about a price-point, but that AEW is is joining MAX “for sure.”

This was expected as Warner Bros. Discovery has constantly touted the success of AEW, most recently with their ratings success from last week’s AEW Grand Slam programming. You can read about that here.

MAX recently announced a live-sports addition to its app. While AEW was not mentioned as an option, the up-charge in price will most likely cover AEW whenever it does join MAX. This means that AEW’s pay-per-views, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision replays, as well as a full library of former content, including ROH, will most likely be available to stream.

Neither AEW nor Warner Bros. Discovery have made any official announcements as of yet. Stay tuned.