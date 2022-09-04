AEW President Tony Khan discussed AEW’s financial state while speaking with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. He noted the promotion is going to gross over $100 million for 2022.

“We have a chance to hit these heights at the perfect time,” Khan said. “I would say, the success we’ve had has been so great. The way the business is going right now, you’re [Meltzer] the most optimistic person I know. 99% of what you say is pointing people in that direction. This is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money.

“I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m gonna gross over $100 million this year. That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”