Tonight's AEW Dynamite took place from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

-Adam Copeland opened the show by cutting a promo, which seemed very much a response to the comments CM Punk made about the promotion on the Ariel Helwani podcast. You can read about that here.

-Mercedes Moné did an interview alongside Renee Paquette and Willow Nightingale, where she said that she plans on challenging the winner of the TBS title match at Dynasty at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

-The Young Bucks defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent) to advance to the tag team tournament finals at Dynasty. They will face the winner of Top Flight & FTR, who wrestle on Saturday’s Collision. After the match, Trent hit Orange Cassidy and turned heel. You can read about that heel turn here.

-Thunder Rosa defeated Mariah May, which means that Rosa will now challenge Toni Storm for the AEW women’s championship at Dynasty.

NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR APRIL 10TH AEW DYNAMITE:

-Penta El Zero Mideo vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship

NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR APRIL 5TH AEW COLLISION:

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander