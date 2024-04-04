A big heel turn on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s episode featured the Young Bucks battling the Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) in a semifinal matchup in the tag team title tournament. After a competitive back-and-forth contest the Bucks would secure the win after Matt Jackson pinned Trent. The Bucks will now face the winner of FTR & Top Flight at Dynasty for the tag team titles.

After the match ended Trent, Cassidy, and an injured Chuck Taylor, went to go for their signature trios hug that have defined the Best Friends since before AEW was created. However, Trent seems to have taken the loss a little too hard and nailed Cassidy with a running knee to the shock of the live crowd. Trent immediately left the ring as Taylor, who is his longtime tag partner, watched on with concern.