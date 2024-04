Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite matches were taped for upcoming episodes of ROH. These matches will air at a later date. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING:

-Anna Jay defeated Little Mean Kathleen, LMK.

-The Righteous defeated Chico Adams and Bryce Donovan.

-Zak Knight defeated Alvin Alvarez.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Infantry.