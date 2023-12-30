The 2023 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The show will kick off with the Zero Hour pre-show, which begins at 7pm ET via YouTube, and social media (X/Twitter & Facebook(. The one-hour pre-show will feature matches. The main card will then begin at 8pm,

Worlds End will air on all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers in the United States and Canada, as well as the Bleacher Report app. International viewers can watch it on FITE, DAZN PPV, PPV.com, YouTube, and other local providers. AEW is showing the event in select movie theaters, Dave & Busters, and Tom’s Watch Bar locations in the United States.

Below is the current AEW Worlds End card for tonight:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe

Continental Classic Tournament Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ Match

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Riho

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot: Competitors TBA

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: FTW Champion HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules Match

Zero-Hour Pre-Show: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale