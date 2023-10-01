The AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view will air live tonight from Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena.

The show will kick off with the pre-show, which begins at 7pm ET via YouTube and social media (X/Twitter & Facebook). The one-hour pre-show will feature four matches. The main card will then begin at 8pm.

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a Two Out of Three Falls Match will headline the show.

WrestleDream 2023 will air on all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers in the United States and Canada, as well as the Bleacher Report app. International viewers can watch it on FITE, DAZN PPV, PPV.com, YouTube, and other local providers. AEW is showing the event in select movie theaters, Dave & Busters, and Tom’s Watch Bar locations in the United States.

Below is the current AEW WrestleDream 2023 card for tonight:

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)

ROH Tag Team Champion MJF vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) – Handicap Match

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin – Two out of Three Falls Match

NJPW Strong & ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook – AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match

Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito) – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match