NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch faced off against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at this year’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live event in Bakersfield, CA.

The match spilled into the crowd, with both wrestlers utilizing a variety of weapons such as chairs, steel steps, a table, a kendo stick, a barbed wire baseball, and even a fire extinguisher.

Memorable moments included Lynch power slamming Stratton onto a pile of Barbies and hitting a leg drop while Stratton had a trash can on her head. Stratton also delivered a breathtaking swanton bomb from the top rope onto Lynch, who was lying on a table.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Lynch suffered a laceration on her arm that required 11 stitches, but she is expected to recover.