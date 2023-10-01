Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

LA Knight defeated Austin Theory

Nia Jax defeated Zoey Stark

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a Street Fight. JD McDonagh interferes, but Jey Uso makes the save.

Bronson Reed defeated Otis (w/ Maxxine DuPri)

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over The Miz