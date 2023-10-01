ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Climate Pledge Arena from Seattle, WA. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Satoshi Kojima defeated Tony Nese. Before the match, Nese was cutting a promo on bread when Kojima appeared. Kojima will appear in a mixed eight-person tag team match at Sunday’s WrestleDream event.

Josh Woods defeated Tyler Payne

Athena defeated Leyla Hirsch

Rocky Romero defeated Christopher Daniels

Scorpio Sky defeated Fred Rosser. Rosser is a regular on NJPW’s US shows.

Willow Nightingale, Kiera Hogan, and Sky Blue defeated Lady Frost & The Renegade Twins

Ethan Page defeated Invictus Khash

TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) defeated The Infantry. TMDK will challenge for the AEW Trios titles at WrestleDream.

Darius Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

Billie Starks defeated Trish Adora by submission. Athena was managing Starks.

Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Griff Garrison & Cole Karter, Iron Savages, and Workhorsemen in a four-way match when Taylor defeated Karter with a punch.

Komander, Gravity, and Metalik defeated Angelico, Serpentico, and Gringo Loco