Eddie Kingston has been announced for House of Glory’s ‘High Intensity’ event next month.

He will join Naomichi Marufuji and fellow AEW talent, including Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, in working the show.

BREAKING 🚨 “The Mad King” @MadKing1981 will be back in House of Glory for #HighIntensity on August 28th at 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝟱 !!! What does he have in store for the HOG faithful who have been eagerly awaiting his return? LIVE! TICKETS ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSEHgu pic.twitter.com/gR0oKko1bg — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 23, 2022

The event takes place on Sunday, August 28, at the Terminal 5 venue in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Here is the updated card: