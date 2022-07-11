Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, who are all signed under contract by AEW, sent in video messages for the June 27 episode of WWE Raw to help celebrate John Cena‘s 20th anniversary.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight looked back on the opportunity to thank Cena.

“It’s still a business. I mean, I worked with John Cena, golly, for 20-plus years. I was instrumental in the beginning of his career, and throughout my career, I had a lot of incredible battles with John Cena all over the world. I used to make a joke that like every five months, it was time for Big Show and John Cena to fight again. I mean we were great, the David and Goliath spectacle, and he was such a superhero, and I was able to be a great monster for him to battle with, and people enjoyed it. That was a cool situation, and I’m glad WWE gave me the opportunity to say thank you to John.”

Wight also noted the two promotions acknowledged it was the right thing to do.

“It was really cool of Tony Khan to allow his contracted talent to appear on another show to thank you,” said Wight. “That shows a lot of class I think on both companies. It’s great to be competitive, and at the same time, the talent involved are also human beings, and I have a lot of friends still in WWE, so it’s nice to be able to, in an appropriate way, to pay homage to a friend that’s had such an amazing career. Don’t me wrong, we still wanna kick their ass in the ratings. But I wouldn’t expect anything less from them.”

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcript