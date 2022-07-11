The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 226 – 07/09/22.

Stevie James faces Mark Haskins with Vicky Haskins at ringside. Thatcher’s Cabinet cohorts Ian Skinner and Charles Vyce battle it out with Ravie Davie as the Special Referee. Luke Kyro clashes with Theo Doros.

wXw Wrestling True Colors 2022 – 05/28/22.

Tristan Archer defends the wXw Title against Axel Tischer. Fast Time Moodo singlehandedly defends the wXw Tag Team Championship against Rott & Flott and Arrows of Hungary. Senza Volto looks to even the score against Aigle Blanc.