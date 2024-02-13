– As noted, Rocky Romero has officially started his new position in the AEW front office. The Roppongi Vice and Best Friends member has reportedly been around in the role in semi-regularly fashion before the news surfaced on Monday evening.

– Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has had a long-running plan for Will Ospreay to wrestle a match at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view in Greensboro, North Carolina. As noted, the show will feature the retirement match of wrestling legend Sting.

– AEW is returning to the Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia on March 6 for a live AEW Dynamite episode and an AEW Rampage taping. They will return to the venue again on March 7 for AEW Collision. Tickets, including combo-packages, for the shows are now available at AEWTIX.com.