During his recent interview with Iron-On Wrestling former WWE star Ahmed Johnson reflected on his days in the business, and how he believes that wrestlers from WCW were much tougher than the ones he faced in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says guys in WCW never complained about getting hit hard:

“The difference, it was the guys. Like in WWF, they cry a lot about, ‘Oh, you hit me too hard,’ or this, that, and the other. I was not even in shape when I went to WCW and I was hitting them guys and nobody ever complained, ever cried about it or anything.”

Says sometimes talent may have thought he was shooting on them:

“And I know a couple [of them maybe thought that I was] shooting on them. I didn’t mean to do it on purpose but it came out that way and they never did cry, did complain, or anything. So, guys seem to be a lot tougher from WCW.”

