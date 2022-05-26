Today AEW President Tony Khan held a call with the pro-wrestling media to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Highlights from the call, including comments on his dispute with MJF, the Owen Hart tournament, business metrics, purchasing ROH, and more can be found below.

-When asked about MJF Khan says that MJF has taken his on-screen opportunities to air some grievances that happened off-screen.

-Khan thinks the relationship between AEW and WarnerMedia/Discovery is going to be a good one following the merger. He reveals that some executives are going to come hang out with AEW next week, and even throw them a party after their LA debut at the Forum. He also adds that he’s received really good feedback from the network about their programming.

-Regarding CM Punk…Khan says he didn’t want to just throw Punk into the main event scene. He wanted to give Punk the opportunity to work his way up. Answering a separate question on Punk Khan says that he has been a great mentor to young talent, even watching back their matches without being asked.

-According to Khan, ticket sales for Double or Nothing have exceeded $1.1 million dollars.

-When asked about growing AEW’s audience Khan says that he will continue to develop new talent, as well as treating other talent well so that new recruits and free agents may want to join and help the company build.

-Khan discusses his purchase of ROH, stating that he didn’t want to complicate the sale when the opportunity to buy it arose, which is why he bought it himself and not through another company. He adds that Supercard of Honor did 20X the PPV buys of the last ROH shows. He hopes for ROH to stand on its own, and has spoken with WarnerMedia about ROH’s future, including holding up their PPV schedule.

(Special thanks to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for sharing coverage of the call.)