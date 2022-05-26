WWE officials reportedly held an “all hands on deck” meeting with staff today.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan spoke at the meeting and when discussing the WWE Network, noted that the company is signing more international partners. PWInsider adds that the idea is to field the Network out to different markets, similar to how Peacock now licenses the Network content in the United States.

WWE’s new Chief of Human Resources, Suzette Ramirez-Carr, was officially introduced to the staff at the meeting. There was some time spent on her background and her goals with the company. You can click here for news on WWE hiring Ramirez-Carr earlier this month, with comments from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

In regards to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and her leave of absence, it was noted that she “needed time” after everything her family has been through over the last year, referring to the health issues that WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque has dealt with.

It was also said that there would be a few future hires to help fill McMahon’s roles, but that those won’t be happening for a few weeks. You can click here for our latest report on WWE covering some of McMahon’s duties.

