This week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was a “phenomenal” show.

As seen during the closing moments of this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand program from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, AJ Styles made his WWE television return.

“The Phenomenal One” returned after Randy Orton defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event. The post-match scene saw The Bloodline trio of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso beating down Orton and LA Knight until Styles returned out of nowhere.

Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm on The Bloodline members and helped clear the ring of the trio. While standing tall in the ring with Orton and Knight, out of nowhere, Styles took out Knight as well. He then left the ring and walked past The Bloodline and to the back as the show went off the air.