AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship against Bryan Keith on tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT.

Tomorrow, 12/15

Dallas

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @bountykeith After a win on #ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour + a great Survival of the Fittest showing, the Bounty Hunter fights Orange for the International Title tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/SfFfdqHoqL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 16, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/16 COLLISION:

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Continental Classic Blue League

-Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King Continental Classic Blue League

-Danie Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston Contiental Classic Blue League

-Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith for the AEW International Championship