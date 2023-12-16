AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship against Bryan Keith on tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT.
Tomorrow, 12/15
Dallas
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @bountykeith
After a win on #ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour + a great Survival of the Fittest showing, the Bounty Hunter fights Orange for the International Title tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/SfFfdqHoqL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 16, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/16 COLLISION:
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Continental Classic Blue League
-Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King Continental Classic Blue League
-Danie Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston Contiental Classic Blue League
-Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith for the AEW International Championship