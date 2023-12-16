Mustafa Ali was released by WWE back in September. Now the 37-year-old superstar is teasing his non-compete clause coming to an end.
The former RETRIBUTION leader took to social media and released a video that shares the date “12-21-23.” That is in six days, which will be when he will be able to take meetings with other promotions.
12/21 12:21 PM EST pic.twitter.com/2Iqv6ze85z
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) December 16, 2023
Ali initially signed with WWE back in 2016 after his performance in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.