Mustafa Ali was released by WWE back in September. Now the 37-year-old superstar is teasing his non-compete clause coming to an end.

The former RETRIBUTION leader took to social media and released a video that shares the date “12-21-23.” That is in six days, which will be when he will be able to take meetings with other promotions.

Ali initially signed with WWE back in 2016 after his performance in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.