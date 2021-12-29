AJ Styles is coming to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 show kicked off with Grayson Waller taunting AJ over last night’s RAW appearance, and accusing AJ of trying to steal his clout. Waller then bragged about how he is the Breakout NXT Superstar of the year, and revealed that Dexter Lumis was not cleared to compete in their match tonight, but a replacement was sent out in the form of Odyssey Jones. Waller ended up winning that match after exposing the turnbuckle.

After the match, AJ appeared on the big screen and had words for Waller, saying he got what he wanted on RAW – attention, but it was the wrong kind of attention. AJ then revealed that he will be at New Year’s Evil next Tuesday.

Styles and Waller have been feuding for a few weeks now, but it was not clear if they will be wrestling next week.

The NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air live next Tuesday, January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0, along with the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

