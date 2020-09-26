WWE superstar AJ Styles appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack to hype his triple-threat ladder matchup for the Intercontinental title at tomorrow’s Clash of Champions pay per view, where the Phenomenal One will be going up against Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn.

Styles would go on to reveal that Zayn, who missed several weeks of WWE television and was stripped of the I.C. title due to his absence, recently became a father and hasn’t been doing much to prepare for the high-stakes matchup on Sunday.

He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating!

Speculation was that Zayn had missed the aforementioned time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Styles’ comments are the first mention of a child. Whether this is a storyline promo or an actual confession remains unknown. You can watch the full Talking Smack on the WWE Network here. (Styles comments come in around 6:50)

(Thanks to Wrestling News for the transcription)