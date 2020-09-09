WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke about the recent third-party agreement restrictions on his latest Twitch channel stream, where the Phenomenal One revealed that WWE does still want their talent to use their platforms to interact with fans and build their brand. He clarifies that there are still things that are unknown, but that WWE is still the company he likes to work at.

From the contact that I’ve had and the information I got, WWE does want us to interact with our fans, and that means streaming. They want this to happen. They want you to have a YouTube channel. What we know was a little vague at first, but we’re going to talk about things that need to happen. There were things going on that we knew that we couldn’t do, but times have changed. It’s a weird time. We did different things and it was borderline whether we knew we could do it or not. Streaming is not going to be taken away, YouTube is not going to be taken away. There will be changes in other areas, I’m sure of it, but I don’t know exactly where that is. I’ll say it one more time, WWE wants us to stream and interact with our fans. Don’t stress out about ‘bad guy WWE,’ it’s not like that. Things have changed. It’s a great place to work, I’ll let my own children work for this company.

You can check out his full comments here. (H/T and transcribed by Bodyslam.net)