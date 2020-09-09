AEW has announced on Twitter that former NXT star Tay Conti has signed with the promotion. Conti appeared in AEW’s inaugural Deadly Draw tournament, where she made it to the semifinals along with partner Anna Jay. They would lose in that round to eventual tournament winners Diamonte and Ivelisse.

It was also teased on a previous episode of Dynamite that Anna Jay was attempting to recruit Conti into the Dark Order faction. We’ll see how that plays out on future AEW programming.