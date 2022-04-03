WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to hype up night two of WrestleMania 38, where the Phenomenal One will take on Edge in a highly-anticipated singles contest. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he has nerves going into his match with Edge:

“I don’t think so. I’ve been doing this over 20 years, the pressure is what it used to be, I am just looking forward to having a great match.”

How expectations for the matchup might be too high:

“Well, see there’s the dilemma. The expectations might be too high, and so it will hurt the match. I just hope to have something very entertaining and make some moments.”

How his match with Shane McMahon at Mania 33 delivered:

“Well listen, there’s a reason people are like, ‘you remember that Shane McMahon – AJ Styles match? Yeah, that was really good.’ Because the expectations were so low, we could only go as far as they’d let us. It was a good match,” he said. “Shane’s a perfectionist and I had a really good match with him.”