WWE superstar and former UFC and Raw women’s champion Rona Rousey issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier today shooting down rumors that she was unhappy with her spot at last night’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet reveals that she missed Friday’s Hall of Fame ceremony because she had to be with her child, later adding that she was fine with her spot on the Mania card, even calling it an honor to perform before Stone Cold Steve Austin. Her full statement reads:

I don’t know where these “reports” come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air.

Rousey was defeated by Charlotte Flair during last night’s show. She initially had the match won, but the referee got knocked out and missed Flair tapping out to her armbar. Flair later secured the victory with a running boot. See Rousey’s tweet below.