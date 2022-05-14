There was an incident with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio on May 7th at a KAOZ show in Monterrey, according to reports from Mexico.

Del Rio was told to arrive at the arena by 3 pm but he ended up showing up 2 hours later and the promoter told security not to allow Alberto into the locker room because he did not arrive on time.

Del Rio’s brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, reportedly yelled something about the promoter because there were cameras around as he just wanted to be a protagonist and it was a lack of respect shown.

El Hijo de Dos Caras also claimed that his brother was not told to arrive by 3 pm. There is footage of the promoter telling El Hijo de Dos Caras that they were supposed to arrive by 3 pm and a video of Del Rio forcing his way to the backstage area. The former WWE star did wrestle at the show.

