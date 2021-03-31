Aleister Black has responded to a recent WrestleMania 37 challenge from Murphy.

As noted, Murphy took to Twitter over the weekend and asked Black if he wants to steal the show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He wrote, “Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister? [winking face emoji]”

In an update, Black made a rare tweet to respond to Murphy. He posted a photo of his in-ring gear and the leather jacket he wears.

Murphy has not responded to Black’s tweet as of this writing.

Black and Murphy have wrestled several times over the years in WWE NXT and on the main roster. Their one pay-per-view match came at the 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view, which was won by Black.

Black has been dealing with minor injuries but was recently training for his return at the WWE Performance Center. He has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12 RAW show. Black was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft, but has not appeared since being drafted.

You can see the tweets from Murphy and Black below:

