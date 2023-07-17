MLW issued the following press release announcing a big match for Fury Road.

Alex Kane will be defending the world heavyweight championship against Willie Mack at the event, which takes place on September 3rd from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

Fresh off of defeating John Hennigan and Lio Rush in a contenders challenge, Willie Mack has clinched a title shot against the new World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane.

Mack will now challenge for his first world heavyweight championship live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

On the other side of the ring stands the new World Champ, Alex Kane. The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club, Kane choked out Hammerstone to win the 9th World Champion in MLW history.

When reached for comment by MLW.on the first challenger of his reign, Kane simply sent 14 consecutive laughing emojis.

Will it be the “Summer of the Mack” or the solidification of a new era in MLW under Alex Kane’s reign?

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.