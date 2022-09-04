WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss recently joined the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, like how she hopes to pitch some new character ideas to Triple H, and how The Game helped her a lot with her Dark Alexa persona, which included the Alexa’s Playground setting. Check out Bliss’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Triple H came up with Alexa’s Playground:

“I’ve been talking to him recently about this new direction I want to go with my character. I had a lot of fun with the Dark Alexa character and the Playground, Triple H was actually the one who came up with Alexa’s Playground. It was his idea and I know that he has great ideas.”

How excited she is to pitch Triple H new ideas for her character:

“I’m excited to pitch these ideas to him and see if we can make some of them work for WWE. Even if my ideas don’t work, I know he has his ideas and I trust his creative input full-heartedly and I know he’s going to take the company in a new direction creatively that’s going to be awesome.”