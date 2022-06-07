Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will be defending the MLW heavyweight title against Bandido at the June 23rd Battle Riot IV event from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran in his corner) as MLW presents the Battle Riot at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

“El Jefe” is sending in Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the grandest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Undefeated since debuting in MLW in January, Bandido impressed MLW matchmaker and AZTECA proprietor Cesar Duran with his main event win this past week on FUSION over Flamita (watch).

Winning the ROH World Championship and collecting champions from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Collecting this prize wouldn’t just bring him power and money from El Jefe but make him the World Champion.

No stranger to Cesar’s schemes, Hammerstone has found himself quarreling with Cesar Duran from America to Mexico as their bitter animosity only grows over time. Vanquishing all luchadores Cesar has unleashed on the champ, “Your Boy Hammer” has continued to blaze a championship path throwing thunderbolts through Cesar’s best.

Now Cesar has upped the ante.

With this championship bout having the caveat of Cesar Duran lurking ringside, Hammerstone’s faces the unknown when he steps into the ring in New York City against a man awarded countless 5-star matches with arsenal of sensational moves including the devastating 24 plex.

Will Bandido rob Hammerstone of the belt? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.