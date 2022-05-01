Alicia Atout made an appearance on Fightful Pro Wrestling & MMA Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Signing a new contract with MLW:

“I can’t get into specifics in terms of how much time was left and whatnot. But I did have a little bit more time left on the first ever contract I signed with MLW,” she said.

“Myself and the company were both kind of realizing, ‘Oh, this is coming to an end, so let’s figure out what we are going to do.’ So they came up to me and they kind of were very forward about it saying, ‘Hey, we want to re-sign you. We still want to have you as a part of this ever growing brand.’ I was thinking about what I should do going forward, and it just kind of made sense to stay with MLW.”

“They’ve treated me so well. I love what I get to do there. It’s always been a good community, and I like that I have the freedom to do what I want there in terms of what I say and do. That’s always been fantastic because most brands you don’t have that freedom, and that can get very aggravating,” Atout continued.

“So yeah, I signed once again with them. I’m very excited about it. I can’t wait to continue to just keep kicking ass there and I can also do all my other projects.”