MLW backstage reporter Alicia Atout recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about her time with the promotion, which included Atout discussing how much MLW has grown since she joined, and what she has learned about herself in the process. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How MLW has grown a lot since she joined:

I mean, for me, I think it’s kind of having the steadiness for my role change in terms of the interviews, because for that first year, I was the go-to on every single interview piece. I was tracking down the stories. And I think having that element where it’s a consistent basis of having this influx of news coming in from the same person really does help in terms of keeping continuity with your storylines, but also giving a face to the brand. So I think for me, that was kind of the biggest thing I started to notice. And then in terms of overall with the company, just seeing the talent that they’re bringing in over time. It’s really cool going from the OGs to having everyone coming in from different brands. Even, of course, forbidden door, always open. So we have a bunch of awesome people coming through. So I think that’s kind of been one of the biggest changes. New cities, I know were in the works, so there’s been a lot. And then for me personally, biggest change is just the 180 in terms of my role there. I went from backstage to in-ring quite often. So for me that was a wild spin.

What she has learned about herself in the process: