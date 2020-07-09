Alicia Atout On The Possibility Of Becoming A Manager

During her appearance on WINCLY, Alicia Atout discussed whether or not she’d be interested in eventually becoming a manager. Here’s what she had to say:

For me, anything that’s thrown my way, if someone wants me to try it, I’ll try it. I literally started off just doing my YouTube interviews then a local promotion goes, ‘Hey, do you wanna be a backstage interviewer?’ ‘Sure.’ Then, ‘Hey do you wanna try ring announcing?’ ‘Why not?’ Then, ‘Hey you wanna host this panel?’ ‘Hey, I’m your girl!’ So, if you don’t take any chances and try new things then you’re never gonna know what other opportunities are there and what those other opportunities can lead to.

If I had to learn how to take a bump or two, I definitely would. But being a full-on wrestler? I only want to do things I’m passionate about and I don’t wanna half-mess with something. So, being a wrestler? Not really my vibe but taking a bump or two to sell a story or have some fun, I’m down.