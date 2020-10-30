WWE Hall of Famer Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website.

WWE removed all of Sting’s merchandise some time on Thursday, according to PWInsider. There had been numerous Sting items on the WWE Legends section of the website, but they have all been pulled.

There’s no word yet on why the merchandise was pulled, but this usually means that WWE is no longer contractually obligated to sell items for a talent.

It was revealed back in May that Mattel had pulled The Stinger from their Legends 7 series of action figures. Mattel was open to releasing another Sting in the future if he “became available” again. It was then revealed in mid-May that Sting was no longer under contract with WWE. Word then was that Sting and WWE could work out a potential new deal in the future, specifically for merchandising, but there’s been no update on if a deal was reached.

Sting last appeared for WWE on February 25, 2019, for the birthday celebration of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. That was his first appearance on WWE TV since 2016. Sting was not included in the recent WWE Battlegrounds video game, but he was in the WWE 2K20 game that came out last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Sting’s WWE status.

