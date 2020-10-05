During her appearance on VOC Nation, Allison Danger spoke on growing up with Steve Corino. Here’s what she had to say:

For me, growing up I wasn’t a wrestling fan. My older brother Steve (Corino was a) huge wrestling fan. I mean, posters lining the wall, you didn’t need to paint his walls because everything was wrestling. Every TV show he watched (was) wrestling… My parents would get him wrestling toys, but then I’d get Miss Elizabeth; I loved Elizabeth. It was nice to see a woman – I was like, she’s gorgeous, she’s beautiful – so growing up I never really seriously considered it. Steve knew from as long as I’ve known him that he was going to be a wrestler.