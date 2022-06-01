NWA women’s tag champion Allysin Kay recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson about a variety of subjects, including how she felt about her performance at AEW’s Full Gear 2020, where she took on Serena Deeb on the show’s Buy-In program. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her perception was that her match with Deeb was well received:

My perception was that it was a positive reaction to my match with Serena Deeb at AEW Full Gear. I remember going to my Twitter after that match and it was blown up of course and I didn’t see one negative thing. Granted, they might have been saying bad things about me but I didn’t see one bad thing. I wasn’t vanity searching either. I will go on the record and say I don’t do that, I don’t have time for that, I’m busy. But you know, I looked at my mentions and they were all positive and I was like, what? I don’t know.

Says the female talent in IMPACT receive so much hate from fans online:

I’m just used to — when I was on IMPACT for example, you know there’s always people out there just saying terrible things and I feel like the girls in IMPACT get it so bad for some reason. Obviously, everyone does. I know the girls at AEW and WWE do as well but for some reason, sometimes I feel like the girls at IMPACT just get it so bad. So, with that being my experience, I was expecting, you know, some, just some negativity and I actually didn’t see any, so maybe I didn’t dig deep enough but I was like, oh, this seems really positive.

What Tony Khan said to her afterwards: