WWE Hall of Famer Edge has debuted a new theme song for the Road to WrestleMania 38.

The Rated R Superstar came out to a new theme on last night’s RAW, where he delivered another dark promo on AJ Styles ahead of their WrestleMania 38 bout. The theme change has been one of the hottest topics coming out of this week’s RAW from Jacksonville.

Edge’s new theme song is “The Other Side” by Alter Bridge.

His previous theme, which is one of WWE’s most popular, is “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge. The song is also one of Alter Bridge’s most popular songs to never be released as a single.

As seen in the tweet below, the official Alter Bridge Twitter account posted a YouTube clip of Edge’s entrance and captioned it with one of his quotes, “You think you know me… you never did!”

“Metalingus” is from Alter Bridge’s One Day Remains album released in 2004. “The Other Side” is from Alter Bridge’s The Last Hero album released in 2016.

There’s some speculation on Edge switching back to “Metalingus” after WrestleMania 38, with the idea that this new theme is for his darker character in the Styles feud, but that has not been confirmed.

As noted, AJ took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to Edge, and announced that he will be back on next week’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more. You can hear Edge’s new theme below:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1503546320031731713

WOAH WOAH WOAH!@EdgeRatedR has brand new entrance music. We repeat … EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cuKLLWXGMP — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

