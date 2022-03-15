As previously reported, The Miz will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 to interview newly crowned NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on MizTV. This is the latest main roster star to appear on NXT as AJ Styles previously worked a match against Grayson Waller.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the strategy to build the developmental brand is to have a star from Raw on the show almost every week and to plug that during Monday Night Raw as both shows air on the USA Network. The idea is for it to help build the ratings.

Although there was no angle done on Raw, WWE still promoted it through an advertisement on the show.