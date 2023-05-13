Alundra Blayze sends a strong message to fellow Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus.

Stratus has been engaged in a feud with current top superstar Becky Lynch, where she has called out The Man for not respecting the previous contributions she has made to the industry. Now Blayze is throwing her name in on social media and playfully jabbing at Stratus in a similar fashion.

The former multi-time women’s champion took to Twitter to declare that Stratus set women’s wrestling back after all the work she had done.

Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.

Blayze adds at the top of the tweet “Not done yet,” an indication that she is “working” and doesn’t actually mean these things about Stratus. She has campaigned for matchups with a number of top WWE stars, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Check out her tweet below.