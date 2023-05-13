WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the May 13th episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “World Turned Upside Down”-Rey Mysterio nearly earns spot in world title tournament finals.

9. “We’re Sorry Uce”-The Usos apologize to Roman Reigns and Reigns responds.

8. “All Mighty Victory”-Bobby Lashley advances to face AJ Styles in the main event.

7. “Twice The Spear”-Edge hits AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio with a double spear.

6. “Damage (Out Of) CTRL”-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defend the women’s tag team titles against Damage CTRL.

5. “Triple Triumph”-AJ Styles advances to the world title tournament finals.

4. “Three-Second Debut”-Cameron Grimes defeats Baron Corbin in three seconds.

3. “Reigns and Solo Target Gold”-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa issue challenge to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for Night of Champions.

2. “Bianca Gets Misty”-Asuka hits Bianca Belair with the poison mist.

1. “Phenomenal Victory”-AJ Styles defeats Bobby Lashley. Will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the new world championship.

